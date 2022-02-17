Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 189.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $114.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

