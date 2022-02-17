Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.42.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.49. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

