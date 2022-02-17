Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.89.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

