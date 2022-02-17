Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 47,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340. Enstar Group has a one year low of $207.33 and a one year high of $275.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.20.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.