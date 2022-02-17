Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $271.76

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.76 and last traded at $271.76, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.