EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 65.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

EPR opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

