Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.27 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EQIX traded up $19.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $693.10. 21,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,096. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.22. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Get Equinix alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.