Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

OTCMKTS EQGPF traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

