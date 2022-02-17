Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQGPF stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.26. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.