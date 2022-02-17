Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. 678,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,214. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

