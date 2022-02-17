Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.