Etsy (ETSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 857.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Etsy by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

