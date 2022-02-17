EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

EuroDry stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

