EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
EuroDry stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70.
About EuroDry
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
