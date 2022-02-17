Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

