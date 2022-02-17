EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $472.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $335,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 373,537 shares of company stock worth $5,390,060 and have sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EverQuote by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.