Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.170 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-$4.17 EPS.

Shares of ES opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,907,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

