Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella Sells 938 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EXAS opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

