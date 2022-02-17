fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.
About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)
Further Reading
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.