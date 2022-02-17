Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $9.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 836,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

