Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSLY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $9.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 251,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. Fastly has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $93,363,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

