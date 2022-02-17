FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.