FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.
NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
About FG New America Acquisition
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
