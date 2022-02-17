Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

