Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 271.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

