Financial Analysis: AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) vs. Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capgemini and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 1 8 0 2.89 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capgemini currently has a consensus target price of $230.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.24%. Given Capgemini’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capgemini is more favorable than AgileThought.

Volatility & Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capgemini and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $18.10 billion 1.99 $1.09 billion N/A N/A AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

Capgemini beats AgileThought on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, France, United Kingdom and Ireland, the Rest of Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

