Financial Review: Broadway Financial (BYFC) & Its Rivals

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 19.86% 8.15% 0.93%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broadway Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 406 1712 1435 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Broadway Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -12.36 Broadway Financial Competitors $823.08 million $119.80 million -11.80

Broadway Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadway Financial competitors beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

