Financial Survey: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eHealth and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 0.69 $45.45 million ($0.93) -16.39 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.01 $996.00 million $17.69 12.76

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth. eHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for eHealth and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 7 3 0 2.30 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $39.22, suggesting a potential upside of 157.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given eHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Volatility and Risk

eHealth has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats eHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

