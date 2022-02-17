Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.98

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.15). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.15), with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.
Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)
