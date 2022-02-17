First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 17,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,512. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.