First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 17,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,512. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
