First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,997,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,225,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,455,000 after purchasing an additional 425,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter.

FTGC stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.662 dividend. This represents a $6.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

