Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 375,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
