Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 375,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Get Fisker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fisker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fisker by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fisker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.