Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSR. Cowen boosted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
FSR opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
