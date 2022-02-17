Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Up 34.8% in January

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.03. 16,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,086. Five Below has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

