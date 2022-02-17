Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FLGMF remained flat at $$18.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

