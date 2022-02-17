Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 24,983 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41.

