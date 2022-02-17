Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 5,582 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 92.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU opened at $144.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.