Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 154,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 131,922 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $71.82 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12.

