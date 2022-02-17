Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.76% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 412.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $190.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $204.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61.

