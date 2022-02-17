Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.51% of AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AAA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. AAF First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

