FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 266,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 268,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

