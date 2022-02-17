Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

