Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,417 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

RPT stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

