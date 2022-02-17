Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

