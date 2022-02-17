Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.