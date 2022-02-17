Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 42,581 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

