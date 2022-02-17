Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 343,513 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.41. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

