Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 51,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

