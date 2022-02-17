Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.