Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. Approximately 11,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

