FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408,775 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

