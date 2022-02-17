FY2022 Earnings Estimate for (CUM.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get (CUM.TO) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.